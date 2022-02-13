February 13, 2022

WELL, HE’S RIGHT: Bill Maher says Freedom Convoy truckers have a right to be ‘pissed off’ at elitists who ‘sit at home in their Lululemons,’ before comparing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Hitler for questioning if the unvaccinated should be ‘tolerated.’

‘What’s happening this week, it looks like, is people are understanding this is about something more than just the vaccine mandate,’ he said during his show on Friday.

‘It’s becoming a big thing. It’s happening all over the world now. They’re thinking it might happen here in Washington on Super Bowl Sunday.’

Maher also bought up the ‘elitist’ culture – those who are ‘staying home in their Lululemon’s’ and who can afford to ‘wait out for a free vacation and money from the government’ – and how they do not understand why ‘those who can’t’ are angry.

‘They’re pissed off – the people who can’t,’ Maher said.

Many more protesters are expected to show up in Ottawa this weekend, and several convoys from the U.S. are heading toward the Canadian border as the protest enters its 16th day.