February 13, 2022
WELL, HE’S RIGHT: Bill Maher says Freedom Convoy truckers have a right to be ‘pissed off’ at elitists who ‘sit at home in their Lululemons,’ before comparing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to Hitler for questioning if the unvaccinated should be ‘tolerated.’
‘What’s happening this week, it looks like, is people are understanding this is about something more than just the vaccine mandate,’ he said during his show on Friday.
‘It’s becoming a big thing. It’s happening all over the world now. They’re thinking it might happen here in Washington on Super Bowl Sunday.’
Maher also bought up the ‘elitist’ culture – those who are ‘staying home in their Lululemon’s’ and who can afford to ‘wait out for a free vacation and money from the government’ – and how they do not understand why ‘those who can’t’ are angry.
‘They’re pissed off – the people who can’t,’ Maher said.
Many more protesters are expected to show up in Ottawa this weekend, and several convoys from the U.S. are heading toward the Canadian border as the protest enters its 16th day.
It’s no longer about the vaccines. It’s about the corruption and the arrogance.
Maher also brought up later in the segment how the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans – or stimulus checks – largely went out to families ‘in the top 20 percent of the country,’ citing The New York Times.
Ramaswamy, who was a biotech CEO during the time of the George Floyd protests, said during that time, every ‘institutional leader’ was saying: ‘What we need to do is listen and open our hearts and minds.’
He continued: ‘I think those same institutional leaders would now do well to take a page from that playbook and listen to these truckers too. Actually listen to what they have to say.’
‘The system is so corrupt,’ Williamson agreed. ‘This is what people are angry at.
‘It’s not just the corporate elites,’ she said. ‘This corruption is so baked into the cake. Of course people are angry, people are enraged and they are legitimately enraged.’
Yes.
Plus, from a friend: “We went from 15 days to Flatten the Curve to 18 Wheels to Flatten the Regime.” Heh.