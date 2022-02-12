February 12, 2022

TREATING YOUR OWN CITIZENS AS ENEMIES OF THE STATE MAY TURN THEM INTO SUCH: New Zealand deploys tactic used against Noriega on Freedom Convoy. “The protesters didn’t seem particularly fazed by these efforts. When the sprinklers came on they dug drainage trenches to channel the water off of the lawn and spread hay on the ground to absorb it. When the music began, some of them spontaneously broke into a dance in time with the tunes. Others turned up their own speakers and began blasting Twister Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ back at the Parliament building. Few were reported as leaving the camp. . . . Of course, there’s a significant difference between Noriega and the Freedom Convoy participants. Noriega was the mastermind of years of rigged elections, massive drug trafficking, and an untold number of murders and disappearances. The convoy participants are demonstrating in front of their elected representatives in opposition to government policies with which they disagree.”

The West’s arrogant, entitled political class, however, seems to model its approach on the Bourbons, the Romanovs, and the Ceausescus.