February 13, 2022

THE IMPORTANCE OF FOLLOW THROUGH: “I once asked a number of African hunting guides what the most common mistake was that hunters made when hunting dangerous game. Without exception, they said that it was firing the shot and then raising their head to admire their work. The PH’s pointed out that the proper move after firing the shot was to get right back on target and get ready to shoot again. We call this Follow Through. The same mistake is frequently made by defensive shooters.”