February 13, 2022

GEORGE LEEF: Here’s a Bill All States Should Enact Right Away.

The nasty business of requiring applicants for teaching positions to submit “diversity statements” is sweeping the country. The purpose of such statements is to help leftist decision makers cull out applicants who aren’t sufficiently enthused about the whole social-justice/diversity agenda.

State legislatures can and should put a stop to this. Toward that end, the James G. Martin Center and the Goldwater Institute have collaborated with Stanley Kurtz of the Ethics and Public Policy Center to draft a model bill, the End Political Litmus Tests in Education Act.

Eager to preserve its control over academic hiring, the Left will no doubt scream that this would be an interference with “academic freedom.” But it’s nothing of the kind. To insist that government-funded schools abjure ideological tests and only seek to hire the most competent individuals is perfectly unobjectionable.