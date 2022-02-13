February 13, 2022

WAIT, DON’T PEOPLE USE THESE BECAUSE THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO BE SAFER THAN SINGLE-USE BOTTLES? Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals. “Professor Christensen and fellow researcher Selina Tisler detected more than 400 different substances from the bottle plastic and over 3,500 substances derived from dishwasher soap. A large portion of these are unknown substances that the researchers have yet to identify. But even of the identified chemicals, the toxicity of at least 70 % remains unknown.”

No word of quantities, and that’s the rub with this research: “She emphasizes that they have yet to conclude whether the water in the bottles is harmful to health, as they currently have only an estimate of the concentrations of the substances and toxicological assessments have yet to be completed.”