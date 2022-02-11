February 11, 2022

IT SPREADS: Australia’s BIGGEST convoy descends on the capital: A huge anti-mandate protest is underway in Australia today. “A huge crowd is building in Canberra as the anti-mandate Convoy To Canberra protest gains momentum in the nation’s capital. Last night traffic was brought to a standstill as cars, caravans, trucks and buses flooded into the city from all states. The crowd today met at Commonwealth Park before starting the march to Parliament House where a range of speakers will address the crowd.”

UPDATE: