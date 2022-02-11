February 11, 2022

THE CHANTS OF THE FREEDOM CONVOY:

It has been over 2 years where, even staunchest vaccine proponents I’ve spoken to agree: Public health communication has been chaos.

The lack of clarity on why certain policies exist, the lack of logical consistency, and the constant reliance on the repetition of the basic messaging of “vaccines are safe and effective” has left Canadians feeling ignored, diminished, shamed, and often, silenced.

Instead of addressing their concerns, Prime Minister Trudeau, from a safe distance, continued to label a group that consists of just about every race, gender, occupation—and vaccination status—as racists, misogynists, conspiracy theorists, and a “fringe minority” that holds “unacceptable views.” A truly divisive rhetoric.

Then, the convoy arrived in Ottawa and suddenly the “small fringe minority” didn’t seem so small anymore as they converged on Parliament Hill in huge numbers, in the middle of a cold Canadian winter.

They have finally had enough.