February 12, 2022

WELL, YES, IT’S BEEN TAKEN OVER BY COMMIES: The Democratic Party increasingly exhibits traits of a revolutionary party bent on obtaining control over thought and discourse. “Lenin defined a revolutionary party as one that awakens and cultivates working-class consciousness that can supplant the bourgeois owners. The revolutionary party’s aim is to steer this consciousness toward the creation of a socialist regime that will rule in the name of the proletariat. The key element is to subdue the bourgeois, property-owning regime and bury it.”