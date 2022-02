I WANT NPR TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT PEOPLE WITH THORAZINE LYING IN WAIT FOR THEIR EMPLOYEES: NPR Wants You to be Concerned About Which Skin Color Emoji You Should Use.

Look, mental health in this country is a mess. And sometimes emergency thorazine shots are obviously needed. NPR just seems to be screaming “Thorazine, for the love of heaven, thorazine. We can’t find reality with two hands and a seeing eye dog!”