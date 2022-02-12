February 12, 2022

I PREDICT THAT THIS WILL NOT GO WELL: CDC proposes new guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers. “Proposed changes to voluntary federal guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers emphasize that doctors should first try other treatments for acute and chronic pain. The non-opioid treatment options suggested Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include prescription medications like gabapentin and over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), as well as physical therapy, massage and acupuncture, The New York Times reported.”