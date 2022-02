THIS APPLIES TO SO MUCH THESE DAYS: It’s Not Junk Science, It’s Just Junk. But in this case, it’s about ballistic forensics: “Jurors have watched plenty of police procedurals on TV and think that projectile matching is some precise science when in fact going much beyond ‘Well, the octagonal polygonal rifling tells me this .45 caliber bullet was likely fired from a Glock’ is educated guesswork.”