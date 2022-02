MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Polling gets Democrats to finally begin their COVID retreat. “In the words of blogger Lawrence Person, ‘Not since the collapse of the Hindenburg Line in 1918 have such bitterly held positions been abandoned so quickly.”

Plus: “Is there anything more pathetic than the way the West’s ruling class labels anyone who opposes it as racist, sexist, Islamophobic, transphobic, etc.? Literally every single time.”