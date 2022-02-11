February 11, 2022

“JUSTICE” DEPARTMENT: Biden DOJ Recommended Reduced Sentence for BLM Arson Killer for Incredible Reason.

According to the prosecutors, Lee broke into a pawn shop during the BLM riots in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020, and set fire to the building, destroying the business. They had a video of him pouring the accelerant and saying, “F**k this place, we’re going to burn this b**ch down!” He was also captured on video raising a fist there, as well as discussing what other places they could “hit” next. The police later found the body of Oscar Stewart in the building; He was killed by the fire. Stewart had five children. Lee pled guilty to one count of arson.

As the prosecutors themselves admit in their sentencing memo, the guidelines would suggest a sentence of 235-240 months (19.5 to 20 years). Lee had prior convictions for burglary, assault, violation of no-contact order, and theft of property, including assaulting a woman and rupturing her eardrum.

But, the Biden DOJ recommended instead that he get a sentence of only 144 months, or 12 years.

Why? The reason is infuriating: “Mr. Lee was terribly misguided, and his actions had tragic, unthinkable consequences. But he appears to have believed that he was, in Dr. King’s eloquent words, engaging in ‘the language of the unheard.’”