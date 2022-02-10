February 10, 2022

REALCLEARPOLITICS: ABA Forcing Wokeness on Law Schools. “This race-focused educational mandate is being forced on law schools through the American Bar Association’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar (ABA). Much of ABA’s power stems from the federal government. Law students must attend schools whose accreditor is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to receive federal student loans. The ABA is the only federally recognized law school accreditor.”

The ABA, which has been hopelessly corrupted by politics, should play no role in law school accreditation.