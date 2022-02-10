«
»

February 10, 2022

THEY FORGOT ABOUT LANDING, KIDNAPPING US AND DOING STUFF TO OUR BUTTS:   These are all the ways scientists believe aliens could contact us.

Possibly because to the journalists writing on this topic, this is “Saturday night.”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:56 am
