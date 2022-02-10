February 10, 2022
I WANT TO POINT OUT I HAVE NEVER SLEPT WITH MURICAN WIMMINS: Damn Immigrants.
And you can’t make me.
On the other hand, I definitely think that the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms should by rights be a convenience store.
