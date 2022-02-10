«

February 10, 2022

REALLY? ARE THEY COMPLETELY INSANE?   Canadian Liberals Deeply Worried They Might Lose COVID and Be Forced to Return to Normal.

Also they should not worry. They couldn’t find “normal” with two hands, a seeing eye dog and sonar.

 

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.