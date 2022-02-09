February 9, 2022

BEIJING: THE FYRE FESTIVAL OLYMPICS. China’s Third-World Accommodations for Olympics Can’t Be Hidden by Censorship. “It’s not just the terrible food, the dirty rooms, the lack of reliable internet, or other inconveniences that may — or may not — be deliberate in order to give Chinese athletes a leg up in the competition. Even in the ordinary accommodations for athletes, the Olympics are proving to be an ordeal rather than a celebration of athletic excellence. China is supposed to be a great big grown-up country possessing nuclear weapons — technologically advanced, and supposedly an upstanding member of the community of nations. If this is how they treat guests, remind me never to visit there.”