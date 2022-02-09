February 9, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: Hamburglar shows truth of mass shoplifting — it’s not about poor, it’s about money-making thieves. “If shoplifting is a crime of poverty, now an article of progressive faith, how come shoplifters tend to hit the high-end shelves? . . . And why is it that the craft beer is carted off, but rarely the low-end brews? Easy. Because the bodegas that are fencing the goods aren’t interested in canned meat, off-brand ice cream or skunky beer. They want the good stuff. And now things have gotten so bad that even Al Sharpton is torqued.”