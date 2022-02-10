February 10, 2022

I THINK WE’LL SEE MORE LAWSUITS LIKE THIS IN THE FUTURE: Lawsuit Based on Online Enemy’s Attempt to Induce Breaches of Contract Can Proceed. “Note that trying to induce people to breach binding contracts with a specific person would probably be constitutionally unprotected, as solicitation of illegal (though not criminal) behavior, though the caselaw isn’t clear on that. And of course hacking into people’s online accounts is illegal and constitutionally unprotected, so inducements of breach of contract that stemmed in part from such hacking would be even more likely to be unprotected.”