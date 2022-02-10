February 10, 2022

MAKE THEM PAY: San Jose State professor sues school after department called her ‘racist,’ blocked research.

A San Jose State University anthropology professor has filed a lawsuit against the school after her department publicly deemed her a “racist” and locked her out of its collection of human remains, of which she had previously been the curator.

Elizabeth Weiss, a tenured professor who has been at the public institution since 2004, seeks to overturn the alleged punitive actions toward her, including allowing her back into the human remains collection where she can continue her research.

“The first time I sought legal help was after the meeting where my department chair called me a ‘racist,’” Weiss told The College Fix in a phone interview. “I felt that was serious enough that I had to get legal help.”

Weiss’s lawsuit alleges the school has conducted a “poorly disguised campaign of retaliation” against her because of her views on issues relating to the repatriation of human remains. Weiss has argued that human remains should not be re-buried, as they still hold valuable information.