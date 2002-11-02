ERIC S. RAYMOND writes about the “capsaicinization of American food.” He’s basically right, though southern food was never as bland and lame as the pre-1970s American diet he invokes. There was always barbecue, and tamales (a staple at Knoxville diners for a century, often dunked in chili to become a “full house”) and pepper sauces.

But it’s not just spiciness. It’s variety. There was a time when pizza and spaghetti were considered exotic. Now I live within a mile or two of more sushi places than I can count, and they’re good. Of course, I do live in the Greater East Tennessee Co-Prosperity Sphere.

UPDATE: Russell Leslie emails from Australia:

have spent maybe ten months in the US over the last ten years in two to four week slices. It took me a while to figure out why I always spent the entire trip with heart-burn and stomache aches. On my last trip I discovered it was because I had developed an “intolerance” for chilis and peppers. It doesn’t help that I have spent most of my time in New Mexico (Santa Fe, Alburquerque and Los Alamos) – where “red or green” is a question that accompanies all meals – even breakfast!!! When I am in the States, I live on Tums and Pepto-Bismol. I have to bring some of my own emergency food for when I just can’t take the heartburn any more. Have pity on us poor foreigners!!

A cheeseburger is usually safe, Russell. And you can get Tagamet over the counter here now.