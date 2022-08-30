«

August 30, 2022

10 EV FACTS THEY DON’T WANT US TO KNOW: There are far more than 10 such things but powerthefuture.com has a revealing list that centers my latest column on PJ Media. If you aren’t a VIP member yet, now is the time to give it a whirl.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:50 am
