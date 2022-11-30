November 30, 2022

XI JINPING UNMASKED: The Tiananmen Tiger Stalks the Chinese Communist Government.

Throughout the country protesters — some wearing surgical masks– stand before cellphone cameras and raise blank sheets of white paper.

Right — white empty space. To paraphrase Cool Hand Luke, sometimes nothing is a real cool message. The blank sheets simultaneously satirize and defy the CCP’s malignant state censorship.

My translation of the blank: “We Chinese citizens say nothing yet you CCP tyrants fear our thoughts.” The empty page attacks the CCP’s systemic truth denial.