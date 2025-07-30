WHITE HOUSE WARNS STARMER: Stop threatening US tech companies’ free speech.

The White House has warned Sir Keir Starmer to stop threatening American tech companies amid mounting backlash over Britain’s online safety law.

Members of Donald Trump’s administration are monitoring the Online Safety Act with “great interest and concern” after key allies said it was censoring free speech and imposing unfair burdens on US businesses.

The law, which regulates online speech, allows the British government to levy massive fines on companies like Apple, Truth Social, and X if it finds that rules on hate speech have been broken.

Those in the president’s inner circle see the potential penalties as an unwarranted foreign intervention into American free speech.

“President Trump has made it clear that free speech is one of our most cherished freedoms as Americans,” a senior US State Department official told The Telegraph.

“Accordingly, we have taken decisive action against foreign actors who have engaged in extraterritorial censorship affecting our companies and fellow citizens.

“We will continue to monitor developments in the UK with great interest and concern.”