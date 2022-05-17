May 17, 2022

WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES THE LAW MAKE? I HAVE MY “FEELS”: The best part about being set up for an ambush is when you know you’re being set up for an ambush.

I did a 3-way debate on I24 TV this afternoon, where I had the opportunity to blow three really stupid (but popular) ideas out of the water: 1) “That the stricter the gun laws the lower the gun violence” (Chicago, anyone?); 2) “You can’t yell ‘fire!’ in a crowded theater” (um, that was dicta overturned more than 50 years ago, the Professor from Vanderbilt had no clue about it); and 3) speakers have to be held accountable for others’ actions.

As to the last point, some of you will delight in the blank deer-in-the-headlights stare I got when I asked them about James Hodgkinson or James Lee. When I asked them if we should hold Greta Thunberg liable the next time some eco-warrior hurts someone, they pretty much vapor-locked.

Friends, there’s a lot I admit to not knowing. But when it comes to free-speech issues, you’d damned well better not bring a knife to a gun fight.