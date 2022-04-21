April 21, 2022

TWO BRANDONS IN ONE: The CDC Decides The Science (TM) Says There’s an Emergency In the Skies Requiring Continued Mandatory Masking (But No Emergency on the Ground Necessitating Speedy Deportation of Illegal Aliens, Strangely Enough). “One suspects they were not analyzing the ‘science,’ but once again, consulting with ‘stakeholders’ and politicians about the politics of it: Can we afford to piss off the Krazy Kovid Karens, the only cohort in America that still supports Biden by majority numbers? Well, now they’ve gotten a chance to do their homework and they say yes, we’re still in an emergency, but only as far as Americans infecting Americans, and Americans will have to wears masks on planes, but I guess we can still suspend Title 42 as far as illegal aliens sneaking across the border.”