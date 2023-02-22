«
February 22, 2023

TRAINING IN ICELAND: More winter war training, this time conducted by the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The GIUK gap — that’s a Cold War era echo.

Posted by Austin Bay at 10:19 am
