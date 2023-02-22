February 22, 2023
TRAINING IN ICELAND: More winter war training, this time conducted by the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The GIUK gap — that’s a Cold War era echo.
RELATED, IN SEVERAL WAYS: USN ice diving in Minnesota. Snow Crab Exercise 23-1.
TRAINING IN ICELAND: More winter war training, this time conducted by the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. The GIUK gap — that’s a Cold War era echo.
RELATED, IN SEVERAL WAYS: USN ice diving in Minnesota. Snow Crab Exercise 23-1.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.