January 20, 2023

TRAINING FOR WINTER WAR: Special Ops airmen in the snow at Camp Mad Bull, Alaska. I still shiver when I recall freezing in (West) German snow, 1975-77. But you have to learn to live in it. This Army training photo was snapped in Finland in November 2022 during an exercise with the Finnish Army.

I recall a senior NCO saying in, oh, December 1975 (?) that anyone who griped about cold weather training was historically ignorant. He was referring to all of the cold weather casualties the Army suffered during the Battle of the Bulge. Here’s a good Bulge photo from January 1945. Yes, the senior sergeant in 1975 was referring to a winter battle that had taken place in his lifetime.