SKEWERING THE ELITE: How Did Tom Wolfe Get Away With It? In his day, the liberal establishment was more dominant and even smugger than it it today, but somehow Tom Wolfe took on its high priests and triumphed, celebrating red-state culture and hilariously exposing the pretensions of the blue-state intelligentsia. I discuss the reasons for his success in a review of “Radical Wolfe,” a superb new documentary chronicling his career. The film opens in theaters this weekend in New York City, next weekend in Los Angeles and Toronto, and then in other cities. Definitely worth watching.