March 1, 2023

THE TANK ISN’T DEAD IN AN ARMY THAT KNOWS HOW TO USE THEM: Ukraine’s Combined Arms Warfare Edge

…successfully conducting an armored attack’s violent ballet of tanks, infantry, air and artillery fire takes intensive training. The Russian soldiers in the BTGs, if they ever got that message, never got the training.

Last year the usual ignorant media briefly claimed “the tank is dead.” Fortunately, those claims disappeared. One reason: video of Ukrainians using tanks in successful counterattacks. Real experts pointed out the Ukrainians understood combined arms warfare.