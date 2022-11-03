November 3, 2022

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving in latest twist to antisemitism controversy.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify. “Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” The decision to suspend Irving came nearly a week after he posted a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The movie description on Amazon says the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research.”

The documentary Irving promoted advances the anti-Semitic and false thesis that black people are the “chosen ones” from Israel and have been victimized by Jews. It lists “five major falsehoods” that Jews have perpetuated to retain power, including the Holocaust. Irving said that some things in the documentary were “questionable” and “untrue.” Asked specifically what those things were, said, “I think some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community for sure.” Some, but not all. Brooklyn is one of the most Jewish communities in the country, with heavily orthodox neighborhoods including Borough Park and Williamsburg. Every time Irving was asked to address his beliefs towards the Jewish community, though, he gave an answer about racism in America. “Where were you when I was a kid, figuring out that 300 million of my ancestors are buried in America?” Irving said. “Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from and why I’m proud to stand here and why when I repeat myself that I’m not gonna stand down it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race and group of people. I’m just proud of my heritage and what we’ve been through.” Irving was only allowed to speak for just over six minutes on Thursday before Nets PR cut the press conference short. It did not take long after that for the Nets to realize their best option for the moment was to cut their losses.

