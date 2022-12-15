«
»

December 15, 2022

THE ALGORITHM OF LOVE: The Woman Who Made Online Dating into a “Science.” The Atlantic’s profile of the anthropologist Helen Fisher, the world’s most-quoted authority on love. (Full disclosure: I am married to her.)

Posted by John Tierney at 10:02 am
