June 16, 2022

STRATEGYPAGE INTEL UPDATE: Ukrainian Treasures.

The war in Ukraine has produced another bonanza of Russian weapons for the U.S. Air Force to scrutinize. For over half a century the U.S. Air Force has been on the lookout for Russian aircraft, missiles and electronic systems that were operational or could be made operational for testing. Ukraine is currently providing everything but aircraft to evaluate. That’s fine because Russia hasn’t produced any scary and mysterious combat aircraft since the Cold War ended. Electronics and missile systems are another matter.

The post has a short history lesson about U.S. efforts to obtain captured or stolen enemy aircraft and equipment

Posted by Austin Bay at 11:11 am
