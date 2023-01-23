January 23, 2023

STRATEGYPAGE HOW TO MAKE WAR “PROCUREMENT” UPDATE: Replacing What Was Sent To Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022 it never expected to run out of ammunition. The war was not over in a few months and because of that Russia did run out of artillery munitions while Ukraine was supplied with massive amounts, much more than Russia had access to. After nearly a year of fighting, Russia has to limit the number of shells, rockets and missiles they can fire because they could not replace all that was fired while Western aid meant Ukrainians could. This caused a problem for NATO countries supplying all this ammunition because they eventually ran through most of what they had available. The United States supplied most of the munitions and now has to replace its war reserves stockpiled for a major war. While European NATO nations don’t have to worry about their major threat, Russia, while they rebuild their war reserves, the Americans have to plan for potential conflicts elsewhere, like China, North Korea and Iran…

This is a thoughtful and detailed post. War reserves are absolutely vital.

RELATED: The update mentions several types of tube and rocket artillery munitions. Here’s a photo of a U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin 155 mm howitzer firing a shell. Photo 2 shows a U.S. Marine High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARS) launching a GMLRS guided rocket.

VERY RELATED: Deep background on the war reserves issue — from April 2022. During the first two months of combat anti-tank guided missile reserves were rapidly depleted.