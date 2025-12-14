REPORT: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead At L.A. Home; Wounds Consistent With A Knife.
UPDATE: Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead as LAPD Investigates ‘Apparent Homicide.’
ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN):
Conservatives really are built different.
Even those who sharply disagree with Rob Reiner's politics are overwhelmingly sending prayers and hoping he's okay amid this tragic news from his home—no gloating, just humanity.
Compare that to the outright celebrations and vile wishes…
UPDATE (From Ed): People magazine are reporting that “Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son (Exclusive Sources).” “In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick spoke about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets. He said he cycled in and out of rehab beginning around age 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states.”