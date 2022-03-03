March 3, 2022

POWERLINE PODCAST ON UKRAINE: Steve Hayward of Powerline and I discuss the war and Putin’s obsession.

Two columns are particularly useful background and both come up during the podcast. The first was published November 30, 2004. Right, over 17 years ago. The title connects to immediate events: Ukraine and the Russian Wish to Return to Super-Power Status. The second is this week’s Creators Syndicate column which discusses weaponized narratives, oligarch money and nine millimeter solutions to Putin’s obsession.

Finally, the Instapundit link to my book Cocktails From Hell: Five Complex Wars Shaping The 21st Century. The Russian-Ukraine chapter has the background to Putin’s Dirty War. It is a bitter cocktail from Hell scarring our era. The book’s deep subject is the use and abuse of the elements of power.

RELATED: StrategyPage has three or four podcasts discussing Russia, with a focus on Ukraine. Here’s one from early February 2022, What’s brewing in the Baltic. The webmaster’s take on the podcast: “Ukraine is not the only nation worried about the Russians, the Baltic states are on pins and needles too.” One from November 30, 2016 is dated but the title makes a point: Putin: Strongman Living In Potemkin Village. Jim Dunnigan’s analysis of Russian corruption and Putin’s decision to revive the Cold War is relevant. That starts about eight minutes in. He also touches on China’s claims to Siberia/Eastern Russia (around 12 minutes). (MP3 only in the archives, not on YouTube.)