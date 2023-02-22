February 22, 2023
MY LATEST CREATORS SYNDICATE COLUMN: Weaponizing Everything, Including Lawyers and Balloons: China’s 1999 Manual for Defeating America
The balloon wasn’t just blowing in the wind. Its calculated military itinerary tells reasonable Americans and Canadians — reasonable being a qualifier that excludes media influencers and politicians bribed or blackmailed by communist China — that the balloon was spying on critical North American defense installations.
Which means it had a War Mission. Note I did not write “pre-War”; I wrote “War.”
Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsu and a recent European lawsuit against Beijing help me prove the charge.