MONICA SHOWALTER: Democrats board the crazy train in New York Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.
Complete amnesia about the horrible history of socialism and all its failed promises.
Democrats did nothing to combat that, and indeed went along with any nutty idea the far left put in front of them — defund the police, tax the rich, surveil and censor the conservatives.
Because they did nothing, they opened the door to the crazies coming in, and now the floodgate is opened. The addition of mass migration from hostile socialist and Islamist hellholes, rife with failed ideas from their homelands made it even worse, introducing antisemitism not seen since the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
They did nothing to stop that, too. Now they are paying the piper. But what’s bad is that we all may pay the piper if heaven forbid, they take national power. It’s already obvious these bad trends which came from Obama’s and Pelosi’s tight little jurassic club are spreading — Democrats are raring to elect freaks in Maine and Michigan, and no amount of bad revelations about their pasts will stop these voters. Democrats are reaping what they’ve sown.
And as a result, John Podhoretz writes, “We’re in a Waking Nightmare:” “Imagine if I had said to you, on the morning of October 8, 2023, that in 32 months’ time, a Muslim anti-Zionist would be elected mayor of a city with 900,000 Jews who comprise 11 percent of that city’s population and would lead insurgent Democrats to victories over establishment incumbent Democrats in two of the city’s congressional districts fueled largely if not solely by their embrace of anti-Zionism and the idea that Jewish self-defense in the land of Israel constitutes a ‘genocide.’ I think you would have thought I was insane. But here we are. The Muslim anti-Zionist mayor of America’s most Jewish city sponsored three candidates for Congress, two in primary races against sitting left-wing incumbents, and pretty much secured for them the Democratic Party nominations in their districts.”