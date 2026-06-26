MONICA SHOWALTER: Democrats board the crazy train in New York Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

Complete amnesia about the horrible history of socialism and all its failed promises.

Democrats did nothing to combat that, and indeed went along with any nutty idea the far left put in front of them — defund the police, tax the rich, surveil and censor the conservatives.

Because they did nothing, they opened the door to the crazies coming in, and now the floodgate is opened. The addition of mass migration from hostile socialist and Islamist hellholes, rife with failed ideas from their homelands made it even worse, introducing antisemitism not seen since the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

They did nothing to stop that, too. Now they are paying the piper. But what’s bad is that we all may pay the piper if heaven forbid, they take national power. It’s already obvious these bad trends which came from Obama’s and Pelosi’s tight little jurassic club are spreading — Democrats are raring to elect freaks in Maine and Michigan, and no amount of bad revelations about their pasts will stop these voters. Democrats are reaping what they’ve sown.