ONE MORE SCANDAL FOR CLAUDINE GAY’S SUCCESSOR TO CONFRONT: Harvard Tramples the Truth. When the Covid pandemic began, Martin Kulldorff was a professor at Harvard Medical School and one of the world’s leading experts on vaccines. He had helped design the system used by the CDC and other agencies to monitor adverse effects from vaccines. But instead of drawing on his expertise, Harvard proceeded to fire him. Now, for the first time, Kulldorff reveals how he lost his job after co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration and (correctly) challenging the Covid orthodoxy on lockdowns, natural immunity, and vaccine mandates (including “the science” promulgated by Rochelle Walensky, the Harvard professor who was a disaster as the CDC’s director during the pandemic).

If the school’s next president is serious about repairing Harvard’s reputation — and eliminating its notorious double standard on free speech — then he or she should force the medical school to rehire Kulldorff.