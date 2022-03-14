«
»

March 14, 2022

KRUISER’S BRIEFING: Tom Brady Ruins Everything. “Like every bug you’ve ever had infesting your beloved household, Tom Brady decided to infest our lives again. Look I’m not here to disparage what he’s accomplished as a quarterback in the National Football League, even though I do think he would have not been nearly as successful had he played in the NFL of the 1970s. Let’s be honest here: if Brady couldn’t move the ball downfield with pass interference calls his career might have lasted three years.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:07 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.