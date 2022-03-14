March 14, 2022

KRUISER’S BRIEFING: Tom Brady Ruins Everything. “Like every bug you’ve ever had infesting your beloved household, Tom Brady decided to infest our lives again. Look I’m not here to disparage what he’s accomplished as a quarterback in the National Football League, even though I do think he would have not been nearly as successful had he played in the NFL of the 1970s. Let’s be honest here: if Brady couldn’t move the ball downfield with pass interference calls his career might have lasted three years.”