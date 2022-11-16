November 16, 2022

JAMES LILEKS ON THE LATEST PAINTING TO BE VANDALIZED:

Let’s see, anything else today? Ah: two more morons defacing a painting. A Klimt this time. I still wonder how they get the paint into the museum. Or why no one does anything. Why, it’s almost as if they allow it to happen, because they don’t want to anger the right people who disapprove of the tactics but approve of the agenda. IO know, I know, nonsense, but:

In a statement, Leopold Museum director Hans-Peter Wipplinger said, “The concerns of climate activists such as those of the ‘Letzte (Last) Generation’ are valid, but attacking artworks is definitely the wrong way to prevent the intended goal of preventing the projected climate collapse.”

This is how you get more of these attacks on a daily basis. Then again:

Museums directors across the globe have fiercely decried protests such as this one, citing the “fragility” of the artworks being targeted. Institutions have also begun initiating heightened security measures in the hopes of stopping these actions before they happen.

Gosh, I wonder what form that might take. I’d post a docent who was good at the quick-draw with a Taser. This, of course, will strilke some as barbarism: violence to stop these earnest, worried advocates for a better world? Really, Tasers? Yes, because bean-bag guns would probably be too bulky to conceal, and would spoil the vibe. But it is not an act of barbarism to tase someone who is attempting to deface a painting. It is an act in favor of civilization.