I ENTERED THE EDITOR’S MIND WHILE YOU WERE TALKING TO DR. MCCOY, CAPTAIN. IT WAS ALL DARK AND EMPTY, and there were little mice in the corners and spiders had spun this web…: Inside the Mind of an NYT Editor.
(Classical allusion in headline.)
I ENTERED THE EDITOR’S MIND WHILE YOU WERE TALKING TO DR. MCCOY, CAPTAIN. IT WAS ALL DARK AND EMPTY, and there were little mice in the corners and spiders had spun this web…: Inside the Mind of an NYT Editor.
(Classical allusion in headline.)
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