January 19, 2023
HOW TO MAKE WAR SUPPORT UPDATE: NATO Nations Train Ukraine
Illustrative graf:
Britain has used a thousand trainers to train nearly 10,000 Ukrainian troops in the last six months. Britain will train another 20,000 Ukrainian troops in Britain this year. Other nations have also contributed trainers to this effort. The Ukrainians appreciate this training effort and it makes a difference on the battlefield. This is especially true because Russia is sending more troops to Ukraine who have had little or no training. That means the Russians suffer higher casualties and the Ukrainian lose far fewer men.
That last sentence makes a bottom line point.
Related: NATO is providing specialized training on numerous weapons systems. Here are photos of three mentioned in the post. An M2 Bradley — photo snapped in South Korea. A critical defense system: the Patriot PAC-3 (anti-missile missile). Training on the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system has already proved its worth.