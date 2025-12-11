GREAT MOMENTS IN ENVIRONMENTALISM: AOC splurged nearly $50K on pricey hotel stays, dining and renting Puerto Rico concert venue where Bad Bunny performed.
In all, the campaign forked over $15,489.77 for lodging in Puerto Rico between July 1 and Sept. 30.
At least $10,743.13 was spent on meals and catering services on Aug. 25 and Sept. 29, per the FEC filings for that period.
Elsewhere on the island, the 34-year-old Bronx and Queens Democrat danced alongside Brooklyn Rep. Nydia Velázquez at an Aug. 10 Bad Bunny concert held in San Juan as part of the anti-ICE rapper‘s “Residency tour.”
Is this some sort of On the Beach-style last minute blowout decadence while waiting for the world to come to an end? Because otherwise, based on her many doomsday pronouncements in 2019, it doesn’t sound like an environmentally friendly way to spend one’s free time. To coin an insta-phrase, I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis. And in the meantime, I don’t want to hear another word about Glenn Reynolds’ carbon footprint.