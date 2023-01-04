January 4, 2023

FUN PHOTO: Santa Helps With At Sea Replenishment An ensign and lieutenant (jg) bring the North Pole to the Arabian Gulf.

RELATED: A USAF lieutenant-colonel plays Santa with C-130s for “reindeer.” Or are they sleds? Whatever. It’s Operation Christmas Drop 2022.

Seven C-130 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force delivered 209 bundles weighing a total of more than 71,000 pounds as part of Operation Christmas Drop, an event meant to assist remote island communities in the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau.

Diplomacy by C-130. Photo snapped at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.