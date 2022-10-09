October 9, 2022

FRANK CAPRA WOULD APPROVE: Mr. Paul Goes to Washington. Capra’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington was accused of being both too corny and too cynical in its portrayal of a brave senator singlehandedly defending the public good against the thoroughly corrupt political and journalistic establishments. But we’ve seen a version of that plot for two years now, thanks to Senator Rand Paul’s lonely battle against Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the mainstream press.

Invoking Hayek’s “fatal conceit,” Paul has repeatedly exposed Fauci’s blind arrogance, shabby tactics, and disastrous policies. My City Journal piece shows how Paul has asked the questions that Fauci’s fan club in the press should have been asking. Paul has delivered consistently better scientific guidance than Fauci or the CDC — and he has vowed to hold them accountable if Republicans regain the Senate majority.