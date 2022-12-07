December 7, 2022

FIGHTING THE WAR CHINA STARTED: Time to Rid the World of China’s Trojan Horse Communications Gear.

For two decades we’ve had evidence that equipment manufactured by several Chinese corporations are potentially “dual use” systems.

At one level their equipment does what it’s supposed to do: connects communications systems like phones and computers. However, the systems have “backdoors” that give Chinese spies access to steal classified government secrets and your personal email.

Conceivably, the Chinese systems are offensive weapons: Trojan horses with intercontinental power. The CCP could use these pseudo-civilian systems to launch a cyber-Pearl Harbor attack on an adversary possessing them. The attack could damage the adversary’s economy (e.g., shut down banking). If executed quickly and pervasively, the sneak attack could disrupt military communications channels and disable high-tech sensors.