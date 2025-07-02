QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: When will the #MeToo movement address pornography?

—Madeline Fry Schultz, the Washington Examiner, January 21st, 2020.

● Chaser: Democrats Should Become the Pro-Porn Party.

—Elie Mystal, the Nation, yesterday.

Taylor Lorenz approved, to boot (unexpectedly):

As John Podhoretz noted in an October 2018 GLoP podcast at Ricochet, at the height of the #MeToo cultural revolution and the left’s concomitant Kavanaugh hysterics:

So two years ago, yeah, everybody, everybody on the left was freaking out. Because Mike Pence said he wouldn’t go out to dinner with a woman who was not his wife. And now that would seem to be, that would seem to be exactly the kind of standard that would be necessary in order that that is the thing when people say, yeah, men shouldn’t be afraid. Now, men should be very afraid, the culture has changed, and they better behave well because they should be afraid, well, hewing to a standard according to which you only go out anywhere in public with your wife would fit entirely that model we live in a world in which you can make used and or you can be credibly accused of things. So you better only be in the company of your wife, right, say and, and this this is what we got from them two years ago about Pence.

So that’s why I say it’s situational. I think this is just classic liberal, leftist and Democratic you know, sort of all arms fire, anything that comes to hand you throw at the problem that you face, which is you don’t like the right, you don’t like its policies, you don’t like the vision of the country or the world that they’re going to portray and all bets are off and all arguments are merited and justified.