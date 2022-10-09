«
»

October 9, 2022

BUT THEY SERVED THEIR PURPOSE: Satellite Temperature Data Show Almost All Climate Model Forecasts Over the Last 40 Years Were Wrong. Of course, the computer modelers erred on the high side  — just like the Covid modelers.

Posted by John Tierney at 1:32 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.